Henry Schein Q4 Earnings Rise

(RTTNews) - Henry Schein, Inc. (HSIC), a healthcare products and solutions company, Tuesday reported higher earnings and revenue for the fourth quarter compared to the same period last year.

Further, the company provided its outlook for fiscal 2026.

Quarterly earnings increased to $101 million or $0.85 per share from $94 million or $0.74 per share of last year.

Excluding items, earnings were $160 million or $1.34 per share compared to $149 million or $1.19 per share of the prior year.

Revenue rose to $3.43 billion from $3.191 billion of the previous year.

"We are pleased with the sales results across all our businesses, particularly our global equipment, specialty products and technology businesses. This drove our strong fourth-quarter earnings which exceeded the increased 2025 financial guidance we provided in our third quarter earnings release," said Stanley M. Bergman, Chief Executive Officer of Henry Schein.

Looking forward to the full year, the company is expecting non-GAAP diluted EPS to be $5.23 to $5.37, and total sales growth is surmised to be approximately 3 percent to 5 percent over 2025.i.e. $13.2 billion.

On Monday, HSIC shares closed at $80.57, up 1.26% on the Nasdaq.

