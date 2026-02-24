Henry Schein Inc. Q4 Profit Advances

(RTTNews) - Henry Schein Inc. (HSIC) released earnings for its fourth quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $101 million, or $0.85 per share. This compares with $94 million, or $0.74 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Henry Schein Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $160 million or $1.34 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 7.7% to $3.437 billion from $3.191 billion last year.

Henry Schein Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $101 Mln. vs. $94 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.85 vs. $0.74 last year. -Revenue: $3.437 Bln vs. $3.191 Bln last year.

