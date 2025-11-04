Markets
Henry Schein Inc. Q3 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

November 04, 2025 — 06:36 am EST

(RTTNews) - Henry Schein Inc. (HSIC) revealed a profit for its third quarter that Increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $101 million, or $0.84 per share. This compares with $99 million, or $0.78 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Henry Schein Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $167 million or $1.38 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.28 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 5.2% to $3.339 billion from $3.174 billion last year.

Henry Schein Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $101 Mln. vs. $99 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.84 vs. $0.78 last year. -Revenue: $3.339 Bln vs. $3.174 Bln last year.

Stanley M. Bergman, CEO of Henry Schein, said: “We are pleased with our financial results for the third quarter, with sales growth accelerating in each of our reportable segments including solid market share gains in our distribution businesses as we are once again focused on driving growth now that the cyber incident is fully behind us. This strong sales performance was a key driver of the underlying improvement in our operating income.”

