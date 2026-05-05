Henry Schein Inc. Q1 Sales Increase

(RTTNews) - Henry Schein Inc. (HSIC) reported a profit for first quarter of $107 million

The company's bottom line came in at $107 million, or $0.92 per share. This compares with $110 million, or $0.88 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Henry Schein Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $153 million or $1.32 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 6.3% to $3.368 billion from $3.168 billion last year.

Henry Schein Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $107 Mln. vs. $110 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.92 vs. $0.88 last year. -Revenue: $3.368 Bln vs. $3.168 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 5.23 To $ 5.37

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