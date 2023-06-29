Henry Schein (HSIC) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Henry Schein (HSIC) closed at $80.90 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.2% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.45%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.8%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.99%.

Coming into today, shares of the health care products maker had gained 8.17% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector gained 2.16%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.25%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Henry Schein as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Henry Schein is projected to report earnings of $1.25 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 7.76%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $3.11 billion, up 2.7% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5.26 per share and revenue of $12.83 billion, which would represent changes of +9.36% and +1.45%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Henry Schein. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Henry Schein is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, Henry Schein is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 15.21. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 21, so we one might conclude that Henry Schein is trading at a discount comparatively.

Also, we should mention that HSIC has a PEG ratio of 2.25. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Medical - Dental Supplies industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.11 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical - Dental Supplies industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 57, putting it in the top 23% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

