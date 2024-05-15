Henry Schein (HSIC) Extends Partnership With Special Olympics

Henry Schein HSIC recently extended its existing partnership with Special Olympics through 2025 to support health screening and education for its athletes at select events around the world. Through the collaboration, the company donates essential oral health and medical care products for the Special Olympics Healthy Athletes program in Australia, Canada, Germany, the United Kingdom and the United States.

The donations to Special Olympics Healthy Athletes are an initiative of Henry Schein Cares, HSIC’s global corporate social responsibility program.

Significance of the Partnership

The goal of the Healthy Athletes program is to support the physical and social-emotional well-being of people with intellectual disabilities (ID), reduce health disparities and increase life expectancy. Henry Schein’s donations are used during screenings in seven Healthy Athletes disciplines — Fit Feet (podiatry), FUNfitness (physical therapy), Health Promotion (better health and well-being), MedFest (sports physical exam), Strong Minds (emotional well-being), Healthy Young Athletes (pediatric screening) and Special Smiles (oral health).



As a Spirit Partner of Special Olympics, the company actively serves an important role in Special Olympics’ health programming. Additionally, the partnership empowers and encourages healthcare providers to volunteer their time and services to increase the knowledge of best practices in caring for and communicating with people with ID. More recently, Henry Schein has donated a range of essential healthcare products for the June 2023 Special Olympics World Games held in Berlin, Germany.

More on the News

Individuals with ID are often denied health services despite severe need and higher health risks and die, on average, 16 years sooner than the general population. Henry Schein’s strengthened partnership with Special Olympics helps expand access to care for an often-overlooked community, which is a core tenet of its corporate citizenship commitment. This also furthers their commitment to the Healthy Athletes program and health equity as a whole.

Since its inception in 1997, the Healthy Athletes program has delivered more than two million free health screenings and trained more than 300,000 healthcare professionals, clinical volunteers and students in using adapted screening protocols and communicating effectively with people with ID. These trainings also expand the healthcare provider’s capacity to serve people with ID beyond Special Olympics events.

Notable Developments

Earlier in April 2024, Henry Schein expanded into the high-growth extremities market with the strategic acquisition of TriMed Inc. Together with the established presence and reputation of the orthopedic solutions provider, the company aims to expand its product offering and offer comprehensive orthopedic solutions to its customers. The transaction is expected to be neutral to Henry Schein’s 2024 non-GAAP earnings per share and accretive thereafter.

Price Performance

In the past six months, shares of the company have advanced 5.8% compared with the industry’s rise of 7.8%.

Zacks Rank and Key Picks

Henry Schein currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader medical space are Hims & Hers Health HIMS, High Tide HITI and ResMed RMD. While Hims & Hers Health and High Tide each sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), ResMed presently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Hims & Hers Heath stock has rallied 19.7% in the past year. Earnings estimates for the company have risen from 10 cents to 18 cents in 2024 and from 23 cents to 32 cents in 2025 in the past 30 days.

HIMS’ earnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed in one, delivering an average surprise of 79.2%. In the last reported quarter, it posted an earnings surprise of a staggering 150%.

Estimates for High Tide’s 2024 earnings per share have remained breakeven in the past 30 days. Shares of the company have surged 69.7% upward in the past year against the industry’s fall of 3.2%.

HITI’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 91.7%. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 100%.

Estimates for ResMed’s fiscal 2024 earnings per share have moved up 2% to $7.59 in the past seven days. Shares of the company have fallen 6.3% in the past year compared with the industry’s 3.2% decrease.

RMD’s earnings surpassed estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed on one occasion, the average surprise being 2.8%. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an average earnings surprise of 10.9%.

