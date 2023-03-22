Henry Schein (HSIC) Bolsters Dental Practices With AI Tools

Henry Schein’s HSIC joint venture with Internet Brands — Henry Schein One — recently announced the integration of AI solutions into Dentrix Ascend. This is a cloud-based practice management software by Henry Schein One.

The AI solutions include Dentrix Ascend Detect AI, which is powered and manufactured by VideaHealth, and Dentrix Ascend Voice, powered by Bola AI.

The latest development solidifies the company’s commitment to helping dental practices leverage the benefits of artificial intelligence. The upgrade in the cloud-based solution expands the company’s Technology and Value-added Services business.

Significance of the AI Tools

Dentrix Ascend Detect AI uses artificial intelligence to provide automated x-ray scans and AI-enabled detections. The FDA-cleared technology is fully integrated into the Dentrix Ascend imaging workflow. This helps dentists and hygienists confirm a patient’s condition faster, which saves time and elevates patient care.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The advanced AI technology of Dentrix Ascend Voice seamlessly captures dictated perio results and clinical notes. This highly-accurate voice recognition system eliminates manual data entry time and errors, which results in increased profitability.

Both Dentrix Ascend Detect AI and Dentrix Ascend Voice offer powerful tools that help dental professionals provide optimal patient care through accurate diagnoses. Per management at Henry Schein One, the company remains focused on availing of AI solutions for dental practices that naturally work within their current workflows.

Industry Prospects

Per a Research report, the global Dental Imaging market was valued at $2.6 billion in 2022 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 9.0% by 2025.

Recent Developments

In March 2023, Henry Schein announced that it would showcase its comprehensive solutions and provide its perspective on the future of dentistry at the 2023 International Dental Show in Cologne, Germany. The exhibit will feature HSIC’s expansive portfolio of products and health- care solutions, designed to help oral health professionals enhance their practice efficiency and patient care.

Last month, Henry Schein announced that its board of directors authorized the repurchase of up to $400 million of shares of the company's common stock. This program is in addition to the $400-million repurchase program announced in August 2022, which is expected to be fully executed by the end of the first quarter of 2023.

Price Performance

In the past six months, Henry Schein has mainly outperformed its industry. HSIC shares have increased 19.2% compared with the industry’s rise of 9.9%.

Zacks Rank and Key Picks

Henry Schein currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Some other top-ranked stocks in the overall healthcare sector are Haemonetics Corporation HAE, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals CPRX and Avanos Medical AVNS. Haemonetics and Catalyst Pharmaceuticals each sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), while Avanos Medical has a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Haemonetics’ stock has risen 41.2% in the past year. Earnings estimates for Haemonetics have increased from $2.91 per share to $2.94 for 2023, and from $3.28 per share to $3.29 for 2024 in the past 30 days.

HAE’s earnings beat estimates in all the last four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 10.98%. In the last reported quarter, it reported an earnings surprise of 7.59%.

Estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ 2023 earnings have increased from $1.17 to $1.22 in the past 30 days. Shares of the company have increased 101.6% in the past year.

CPRX’s earnings beat estimates in all the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 6.10%. In the last reported quarter, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals delivered an earnings surprise of 7.38%.

Estimates for Avanos Medical’s 2023 earnings have increased from $1.64 to $1.68 in the past 30 days. Shares of the company have declined 8.7% in the past year, compared with the industry’s fall of 14.5%.

AVNS’ earnings beat estimates in all the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 11.01%. In the last reported quarter, Avanos Medical delivered an earnings surprise of 25%.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Henry Schein, Inc. (HSIC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Haemonetics Corporation (HAE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CPRX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

AVANOS MEDICAL, INC. (AVNS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.