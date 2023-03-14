Henry Schein (HSIC) Aids Growth of Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Henry Schein, Inc. HSIC recently partaken in the Ambulatory Surgery Center Association’s (ASCA) National Advocacy Day on Capitol Hill in Washington D.C. The company joined as part of its commitment to augment the value of ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs) and their role in driving down healthcare costs and delivering quality patient care.

More on the News

With an aim to build relationships with the policymakers who make the decisions that directly impact the ambulatory surgery center community and its patients, management of Henry Schein’s Surgical Solutions, along with 91 members of the ASC community representing 31 different states, met with representatives and their health staff to discuss the issues presently affecting ASCs and their patients.

The meetings addressed the Outpatient Surgery Quality and Access Act of 2023, which, if passed, will ensure Medicare beneficiaries’ continued access to high-quality outpatient surgery.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Per ASCA, about 6,100 Medicare-certified ASCs offer care to America’s patients across the country. ASCA’s 2023 National Advocacy Day event was the first in-person event of its kind since 2019.

Strategic Implications

Per management, ambulatory surgery centers have a positive impact on the healthcare ecosystem. By working together on the federal, state, and local levels, the company can bring change and help make an impact on legislation that will raise and advance the ASC industry.

Industry Prospects

Per a report by Grand View Research, the U.S. ambulatory surgery centers market was valued at $34.8 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.0% by 2030. The low expenditures compared with hospitals, favorable reimbursement scenarios, and reduce risk of infection are the factors driving the market.

Recent Developments

In December 2022, Henry Schein entered into a definitive agreement to acquire a majority ownership position in Biotech Dental. The acquisition aims to expand Henry Schein’s offering in several fast-growing product segments, including clinical software and oral surgery and orthodontic products.

In November 2021, Henry Schein One, a joint venture of Henry Schein, launched Dentrix Detect AI-powered and manufactured by VideaHealth -- an AI-enabled X-Ray analysis tool that integrates directly into Dentrix Practice Management Systems.

Price Performance

Shares of the company have lost 8.6% in a year compared with the industry’s fall of 5.9%.

