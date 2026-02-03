Henry Schein (BIT:1HSIC) Price Target Decreased by 12.37% to 65.12

The average one-year price target for Henry Schein (BIT:1HSIC) has been revised to €65.12 / share. This is a decrease of 12.37% from the prior estimate of €74.31 dated January 13, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of €48.10 to a high of €77.60 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 12.43% from the latest reported closing price of €57.92 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 998 funds or institutions reporting positions in Henry Schein. This is an decrease of 103 owner(s) or 9.36% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1HSIC is 0.25%, an increase of 6.81%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.33% to 145,153K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. holds 15,652K shares representing 13.30% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership holds 6,833K shares representing 5.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,462K shares , representing an increase of 5.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1HSIC by 6.91% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 6,209K shares representing 5.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,253K shares , representing a decrease of 0.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1HSIC by 17.34% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 4,732K shares representing 4.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,547K shares , representing an increase of 3.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1HSIC by 89.78% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 4,512K shares representing 3.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,559K shares , representing a decrease of 1.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1HSIC by 15.78% over the last quarter.

