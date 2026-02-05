Hennessy Advisors Inc. Q1 Profit Declines

(RTTNews) - Hennessy Advisors Inc. (HNNA) released earnings for first quarter that Dropped, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $1.93 million, or $0.24 per share. This compares with $2.83 million, or $0.36 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 14.3% to $8.32 million from $9.71 million last year.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $1.93 Mln. vs. $2.83 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.24 vs. $0.36 last year. -Revenue: $8.32 Mln vs. $9.71 Mln last year.

