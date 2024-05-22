Henlius Biotech H Shares Trading Halted

Shanghai Henlius Biotech, Inc. Class H (HK:2696) has released an update.

Trading of Shanghai Henlius Biotech, Inc.’s H shares has been temporarily halted as of 9:00 a.m. on May 23, 2024, in anticipation of a forthcoming announcement related to the Code on Takeovers and Mergers. This action is expected to be significant, containing inside information that could impact the company’s stock performance. Investors are advised to stay tuned for updates that could influence their financial decisions.

For further insights into HK:2696 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.