Henderson Land Development FY25 Underlying Profit Declines

(RTTNews) - Henderson Land Development Co. (0012.HK) reported profit attributable to equity shareholders for the year ended 31 December 2025 of HK$5.65 billion, a decrease of 10% from previous year. Reported profit per share was HK$1.17 compared to HK$1.30. Underlying profit attributable to equity shareholders was HK$6.06 billion, a decrease of 38% from last year. Underlying earnings per share was HK$1.25 compared to HK$2.02. The company said the decrease in underlying profit was mainly due to the recognition in the previous year of an attributable gain in the aggregate amount of approximately HK$4.77 billion.

Fiscal year revenue was HK$25.74 billion compared to HK$25.26 billion, prior year.

Shares of Henderson Land Development are trading at HK$30.02, down 3.66%.

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