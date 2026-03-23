Markets

Henderson Investment Posts Narrower Loss In FY25

March 23, 2026 — 06:37 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Henderson Investment (0097.HK) reported a loss attributable to equity shareholders for the year ended 31 December 2025 of HK$67 million compared to a loss of HK$125 million, prior year. Loss per share, in cents, was 2.2 compared to a loss of 4.1. Revenue declined to HK$1.45 billion from HK$1.53 billion.

The Board has resolved not to recommend the payment of a final dividend for the year under review, because of the loss suffered.

Shares of Henderson Investment are currently trading at HK$0.17, down 9.42%.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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