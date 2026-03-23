Henderson Investment Posts Narrower Loss In FY25

(RTTNews) - Henderson Investment (0097.HK) reported a loss attributable to equity shareholders for the year ended 31 December 2025 of HK$67 million compared to a loss of HK$125 million, prior year. Loss per share, in cents, was 2.2 compared to a loss of 4.1. Revenue declined to HK$1.45 billion from HK$1.53 billion.

The Board has resolved not to recommend the payment of a final dividend for the year under review, because of the loss suffered.

Shares of Henderson Investment are currently trading at HK$0.17, down 9.42%.

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