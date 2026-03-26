Henderson High Income Trust Reports Higher 2025 Return

(RTTNews) - Henderson High Income Trust plc (HHI.L) on Thursday, reported a total net return after taxation of GBP60.0 million for 2025, compared with GBP26.0 million in 2024. This was supported by stronger gains on investments held at fair value through profit or loss.

Return per share increased to 35.18 pence from 15.24 pence a year earlier. Income from investments held at fair value through profit or loss rose to GBP21.3 million from GBP20.5 million in 2024.

Net return before taxation climbed to GBP60.1 million from GBP26.1 million. Finance costs declined to GBP2.8 million from GBP3.6 million, while taxation on net return improved to a GBP47,000 charge compared with a GBP109,000 charge in 2024.

HHI.L closed Thursday's trading at GBP 182.50, down GBP 2.00 or 1.08 percent on the London Stock Exchange.

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