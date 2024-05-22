Henan JinMa Energy’s Resolutions Pass with Strong Support

Henan JinMa Energy Co. Ltd. Class H (HK:6885) has released an update.

Henan JinMa Energy Company Limited has announced the successful passing of all proposed resolutions during its Annual General Meeting on May 22, 2024, with an overwhelming majority of votes in favor. Key approvals included the reports of the board of directors and supervisory committee, the audited financial statements, and the appointment of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu as auditors for the upcoming year. The meeting also saw the adoption of amendments to the company’s Articles of Association, signaling strong shareholder confidence.

For further insights into HK:6885 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.