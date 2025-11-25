Hemisphere Energy Corp. Reports Fall In Q3 Income

(RTTNews) - Hemisphere Energy Corp. (HME.V) reported a profit for third quarter that Dropped, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at C$6.93 million, or C$0.07 per share. This compares with C$8.59 million, or C$0.09 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 13.3% to C$23.14 million from C$26.68 million last year.

Hemisphere Energy Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

