Helus Pharma To Report Phase 2 Data For HLP004 In Generalized Anxiety Disorder This Quarter

(RTTNews) - HELUS Pharma (HELP) reported its third-quarter fiscal 2026 financial results, noting continued operational execution and advancement across its clinical-stage neuroscience programs. The company ended the quarter with a solid cash position and reiterated expectations for multiple upcoming clinical catalysts.

Helus Pharma reported cash of $195 million as of December 31, 2025, before adjustments for post-quarter events. CEO Michael Cola said the quarter reflected disciplined execution as the company advanced its proprietary serotonergic agonist (NSA) portfolio across multiple stages of development.

Helus reported a net loss of $42.7 million, compared to $7.5 million in the same period last year.

Business and Pipeline Highlights

Helus completed its leadership transition with the appointment of Michael Cola as Chief Executive Officer, positioning the company for its potential first commercial product launch.

The company continued advancing HLP003, its lead NSA, through the Phase 3 clinical program for adjunctive treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD). Activities remain underway across the APPROACH and EMBRACE pivotal studies, as well as the EXTEND long-term extension study.

Helus also reported progress in its HLP004 Phase 2 program for generalized anxiety disorder (GAD), with topline data expected in Q1 2026. The company emphasized its focus on engineered serotonergic agonists designed for controlled pharmacokinetics and commercial scalability, supported by a growing intellectual property estate protecting HLP003 and HLP004 until at least 2041.

HELP has traded between $0.54 and $3.71 over the past year. The stock is currently trading at $0.64, up 9.37%.

