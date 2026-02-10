Markets
HELP

Helus Pharma Names Michael Cola CEO

February 10, 2026 — 08:23 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Helus Pharma (HELP), a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, Tuesday announced the appointment of Michael Cola as Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately.

Cola has more than 30 years of experience across neuroscience, rare disease, and specialty pharmaceuticals and was most recently, the CEO of Avalo Therapeutics.

"With highly differentiated HLP003 clinical data already in hand and a robust pipeline of novel compounds in development, Helus is uniquely positioned to advance a new paradigm in the treatment of serious mental health disorders. I'm excited to work alongside the Board and the Helus team to build on this foundation and translate scientific progress into lasting patient and shareholder impact.", commented Michael Cola.

In pre-market activity, HELP shares were trading at $6.35, up 0.47% on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

HELP

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.