Helport AI Limited Partners with Five Insurance Agencies to Launch Enhanced AI-Powered Insurance Software

Helport AI launches upgraded software for insurance, partnering with five agencies to enhance customer interactions and compliance.

Quiver AI Summary

Helport AI Limited has announced the launch of its upgraded AI-powered software, Helport AI Insurance Edition, tailored specifically for the insurance industry. This enhanced solution aims to improve customer interactions, streamline claims processes, and optimize policy management for insurance agencies. To pilot the new software, Helport AI has partnered with five independently owned U.S. insurance agencies. The updated platform introduces capabilities such as AI-driven policy analysis, smart marketing, real-time compliance monitoring, and data-driven business optimization. CEO Guanghai Li emphasized that the Insurance Edition is designed to reshape how insurance professionals operate, leveraging AI to enhance service quality and efficiency. Helport AI is also exploring applications of its technology in various other sectors beyond insurance.

Potential Positives

Partnership with five insurance agencies to pilot the upgraded Helport AI Insurance Edition, showcasing strong interest and potential adoption among key industry players.

The enhanced software introduces new capabilities aimed at improving policy recommendations and operational efficiency, signaling innovation and a focus on client needs.

Helport AI's commitment to addressing unique challenges in the insurance industry positions the company as a leader in AI-driven solutions for compliance and risk management.

The significant upgrade is expected to transform customer interactions and service quality in the insurance sector, furthering Helport AI's reputation and market presence.

Potential Negatives

Lack of specificity regarding the results or improvements expected from the pilot program, which may lead to investor skepticism about the potential effectiveness of the upgraded software.

Dependence on pilot programs with only five agencies may suggest limited initial market reach and could imply challenges in scaling the technology across the broader insurance industry.

The use of forward-looking statements indicates uncertainty in the company's future performance, which may create concerns for investors about the reliability of the company's projections.

FAQ

What is the Helport AI Insurance Edition?

The Helport AI Insurance Edition is an upgraded AI-powered software solution specifically designed for the insurance sector to enhance customer interactions and streamline processes.

How will the upgraded software benefit insurance agencies?

The software improves policy recommendations, enhances operational efficiency, and provides real-time compliance monitoring, transforming the way agencies interact with customers.

Which companies are piloting the new Helport AI Insurance Edition?

Five independently owned U.S. insurance agencies, operating under a top ten-ranked insurance franchise, are piloting the software in the U.S. market.

What challenges does the Helport AI Insurance Edition address?

It addresses inconsistencies in service quality, extended onboarding times, and complex regulatory requirements that are prevalent in the insurance industry.

What industries is Helport AI looking to expand its AI solutions into?

Helport AI is exploring applications in healthcare, human resources, real estate, and other sectors beyond insurance to optimize operational efficiencies.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Full Release





Collaboration with Five Insurance Agencies to Pilot Upgraded AI-Powered Software







SINGAPORE and SAN DIEGO, March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Helport AI Limited (NASDAQ: HPAI) (“Helport AI” or the “Company”), an AI technology company serving enterprise clients with intelligent customer communication software and services, announced today the official launch of the latest upgraded version of Helport AI Insurance Edition, an AI-powered solution designed specifically for the insurance sector.





Helport AI has been serving insurance providers for years, offering AI-driven tools designed to optimize customer interactions, streamline claims processes, and enhance policy management. Building on this experience, the enhanced Insurance Edition software introduces new capabilities tailored for broader adoption across the U.S. market.





As a key milestone for the Company, Helport AI has secured partnerships with five independently owned U.S. insurance agencies, all operating under a nationally recognized, top ten-ranked insurance franchise, to pilot the solution. The AI-powered platform is designed to improve policy recommendations, enhance operational efficiency, and provide real-time compliance monitoring—ultimately aiming to transform how insurance agencies interact with customers.







Advancing AI Adoption in the Insurance Industry







The insurance sector presents unique challenges, due to its complex regulatory requirements, broad product offerings, and reliance on expertise-driven decision-making. Traditional training models often lead to inconsistencies in service quality and extended onboarding times for new agents.





Helport AI Insurance Edition, which initially targeted home and auto insurance sales, seeks to address these challenges by offering a series of capabilities that include:









AI-driven expertise:



Industry-trained AI assists with policy analysis, risk assessment, claims consultation, and compliance interpretation, providing agents a tool to operate with expert-level knowledge.



Industry-trained AI assists with policy analysis, risk assessment, claims consultation, and compliance interpretation, providing agents a tool to operate with expert-level knowledge.





Smart marketing and personalized recommendations:



AI-powered analytics enhances customer profiling and product recommendations, helping improve conversion rates while adapting to client needs.



AI-powered analytics enhances customer profiling and product recommendations, helping improve conversion rates while adapting to client needs.





Real-time compliance and risk management:



The platform assists with regulatory compliance by offering full-process oversight, which is expected to reduce human errors and strengthen trust between insurers and clients.



The platform assists with regulatory compliance by offering full-process oversight, which is expected to reduce human errors and strengthen trust between insurers and clients.





Data-driven business optimization:



AI continuously analyzes customer conversations, feedback, and market trends, offering actionable insights to improve operational efficiency.









Building on Our Track Record in Insurance AI







With deployments across both Asian and U.S. insurance markets, Helport AI continues to expand AI adoption in the financial services sector. The upgraded Insurance Edition represents a significant leap forward, as agencies increasingly turn to AI to improve efficiency, enhance customer experiences, and streamline compliance processes.





"The insurance industry has long relied on experience-based decision-making, but AI is now reshaping the landscape," said Guanghai Li, CEO of Helport AI. "With our enhanced Helport AI Insurance Edition, we aim to equip insurance professionals with AI-powered expertise that improves service quality, drives sales, and simplifies compliance. With the launch of the new Insurance Edition, we hope to bring a new wave of AI-driven transformation."







Expanding AI Across Industries







Beyond insurance, Helport AI has deployed industry-specific AI solutions across Business Process Outsourcing (“BPO”) call centers, consumer financing and debt collection, mortgage lending, and government services. With a foundation in sector-specific AI models, the Company is actively exploring future applications in healthcare, human resources and recruitment, and real estate.







AI-Powered Transformation for the Insurance Industry







The launch of the enhanced Helport AI Insurance Edition is anticipated to further strengthen Helport AI’s position in AI innovation within the insurance sector. By leveraging its AI technologies, the Company expects to continue to reshape how insurers operate, helping them make data-driven decisions, automate complex processes, and elevate customer interactions.







About Helport AI







Helport AI (NASDAQ: HPAI) is an AI technology company dedicated to optimizing customer communication through its digital platform and intelligent software solutions. Offering enterprise-level customer contact services, Helport AI’s mission is to empower everyone to work as an expert. Learn more at





www.helport.ai





.







Forward-Looking Statements







Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, Helport AI's business plan and outlook. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on Helport AI’s current expectations and projections about future events that Helport AI believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as “approximates,” “believes,” “hopes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “projects,” “intends,” “plans,” “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “may” or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Helport AI undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although Helport AI believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and Helport AI cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in Helport AI’s registration statement and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.







Helport AI Investor Relations:







Website:





https://ir.helport.ai/









Email:





ir@helport.ai











External Investor Relations Contact:







Chris Tyson









Executive Vice President





MZ North America





Direct: 949-491-8235









HPAI@mzgroup.us













www.mzgroup.us







The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.