Helmerich & Payne Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for HP

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (Symbol: HP) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $20.22, changing hands as high as $21.00 per share. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. shares are currently trading up about 5.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HP's low point in its 52 week range is $12.40 per share, with $47.325 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $19.88.

