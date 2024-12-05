News & Insights

Stocks

Helloworld Travel’s Director Increases Shareholding

December 05, 2024 — 07:27 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Helloworld Travel Ltd (AU:HLO) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Helloworld Travel Ltd announces that Director Martin Pakula has increased his holding in the company by acquiring 3,000 additional ordinary shares, bringing his total to 10,000 shares. This on-market acquisition reflects the director’s growing confidence in the company’s prospects and could capture the attention of investors monitoring insider activities.

For further insights into AU:HLO stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.