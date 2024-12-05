Helloworld Travel’s Director Increases Shareholding

Helloworld Travel Ltd (AU:HLO) has released an update.

Helloworld Travel Ltd announces that Director Martin Pakula has increased his holding in the company by acquiring 3,000 additional ordinary shares, bringing his total to 10,000 shares. This on-market acquisition reflects the director’s growing confidence in the company’s prospects and could capture the attention of investors monitoring insider activities.

