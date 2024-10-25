News & Insights

Helloworld Travel Ltd’s AGM Resolutions Gain Strong Approval

Helloworld Travel Ltd (AU:HLO) has released an update.

Helloworld Travel Ltd announced the successful outcomes of its 2024 Annual General Meeting, where key resolutions, including the re-election of Director Mr. Rob Dalton, were overwhelmingly approved by shareholders. The resolutions saw high approval rates, with the adoption of the Remuneration Report and re-election of directors receiving over 98% support. Such strong backing reflects shareholder confidence in the company’s strategic direction and leadership.

