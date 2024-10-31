News & Insights

Helloworld Travel Expands Market with New Securities

October 31, 2024 — 08:39 pm EDT

Helloworld Travel Ltd (AU:HLO) has released an update.

Helloworld Travel Ltd has announced the quotation of 1,738,002 fully paid ordinary securities on the Australian Securities Exchange, marked with the ASX code HLO. This move is part of a previously announced transaction, aiming to enhance liquidity and investor interest in the company’s stock. Investors may find this an intriguing opportunity as Helloworld Travel broadens its market presence.

