HelloFresh SE (HLFFF) Price Target Decreased by 14.10% to 10.27

The average one-year price target for HelloFresh SE (OTCPK:HLFFF) has been revised to $10.27 / share. This is a decrease of 14.10% from the prior estimate of $11.96 dated December 20, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $5.96 to a high of $16.90 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 64.35% from the latest reported closing price of $6.25 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 5 funds or institutions reporting positions in HelloFresh SE. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 16.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HLFFF is 0.05%, an increase of 59.11%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 19.51% to 445K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 190K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 133K shares , representing an increase of 29.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HLFFF by 45.05% over the last quarter.

TAISX - TIAA-CREF Quant International Small-Cap Equity Fund Advisor Class holds 179K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company.

DOMIX - Domini Impact International Equity Fund Investor Shares holds 48K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PDN - Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF holds 17K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7K shares , representing an increase of 56.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HLFFF by 110.01% over the last quarter.

PXF - Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF holds 12K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18K shares , representing a decrease of 49.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HLFFF by 36.52% over the last quarter.

