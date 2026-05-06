HelloFresh Q1 AEBITDA Declines; Reconfirms 2026 Outlook

(RTTNews) - HelloFresh SE (HFG.F, HFG.DE) said the HelloFresh Group reached an adjusted EBITDA or AEBITDA of approximately 24 million euros for the first quarter compared to 58 million euros, a year ago. The HelloFresh Group achieved revenue of approximately 1.7 billion euros compared to 1.9 billion euros, last year, down 7.7% in constant currency. Average Order Value increased by 4.2% in constant currency.

The company said its performance in the first quarter of 2026 was as expected. The company reconfirmed its outlook for the full year 2026.

HelloFresh shares are trading at 4.67 euros, up 6.74%.

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