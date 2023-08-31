Hello Group (MOMO) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of Hello Group Inc (Symbol: MOMO) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $8.97, changing hands as low as $8.60 per share. Hello Group Inc shares are currently trading off about 7.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MOMO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, MOMO's low point in its 52 week range is $4.095 per share, with $11.54 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $8.81.
