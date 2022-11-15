Hello Group (MOMO) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Hello Group Inc (Symbol: MOMO) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $5.74, changing hands as high as $6.07 per share. Hello Group Inc shares are currently trading up about 12.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MOMO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, MOMO's low point in its 52 week range is $4.095 per share, with $13.97 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $6.02.
