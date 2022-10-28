Hello Group CEO Li Wang Resigns With Immediate Effect

(RTTNews) - Hello Group Inc. (MOMO), a mobile social and entertainment platform in China, announced Friday that Li Wang has resigned as the chief executive officer of the Company, effective immediately, because of health reasons.

Executive Chairman Yan Tang has assumed the role of chief executive officer.

Li Wang will remain with Hello Group as an executive director and president of the Company, assisting Yan Tang in executing the company's core strategies.

In pre-market activity on Nasdaq, Hello shares were losing around 4.4 percent to trade at $4.59.

