Markets
MOMO

Hello Group CEO Li Wang Resigns With Immediate Effect

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Hello Group Inc. (MOMO), a mobile social and entertainment platform in China, announced Friday that Li Wang has resigned as the chief executive officer of the Company, effective immediately, because of health reasons.

Executive Chairman Yan Tang has assumed the role of chief executive officer.

Li Wang will remain with Hello Group as an executive director and president of the Company, assisting Yan Tang in executing the company's core strategies.

In pre-market activity on Nasdaq, Hello shares were losing around 4.4 percent to trade at $4.59.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MOMO

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular