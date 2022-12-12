Markets
HLKHF

HELLA Completes Exit From HBPO Joint Venture

December 12, 2022 — 09:07 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - HELLA GmbH & Co. KgaA said it completed the exit from the joint venture HBPO Beteiligungsgesellschaft mbH. It successfully transferred the 33.33 percent share in the joint venture to the previous co-shareholder Plastic Omnium. The deal price amounts to 290 million euros, including a dividend of about 8 million euros.

HELLA and Plastic Omnium had agreed on a corresponding share purchase and assignment agreement in July this year.

HBPO is a supplier of highly integrated front-end modules, with sales of EUR 2.2 billion in 2021. The company employs around 2,800 people at more than 30 locations worldwide. HBPO was founded in 2004 as an equal joint venture between the automotive suppliers HELLA, Behr (now MAHLE) and Plastic Omnium. In 2018, MAHLE sold its shares in the joint venture to Plastic Omnium.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

HLKHF

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.