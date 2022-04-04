Markets
HLKHF

HELLA : Carl-Peter Forster To Resign From Shareholders Committee And Its Position As Chairman

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - HELLA GmbH & Co. KgaA said that Carl-Peter Forster will resign from the Shareholders Committee and its position as Chairman as of the end of the General Meeting on 30 September 2022, allowing him to concentrate on new business activities.

In addition, Horst Binnig resigns from the HELLA Shareholders Committee as of 30 April 2022 for personal reasons.

A replacement process has been launched and will be completed shortly.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

HLKHF

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular