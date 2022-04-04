HELLA : Carl-Peter Forster To Resign From Shareholders Committee And Its Position As Chairman

(RTTNews) - HELLA GmbH & Co. KgaA said that Carl-Peter Forster will resign from the Shareholders Committee and its position as Chairman as of the end of the General Meeting on 30 September 2022, allowing him to concentrate on new business activities.

In addition, Horst Binnig resigns from the HELLA Shareholders Committee as of 30 April 2022 for personal reasons.

A replacement process has been launched and will be completed shortly.

