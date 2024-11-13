Helix Resources to Issue 150 Million New Securities

Helix Resources Limited (AU:HLX) has released an update.

Helix Resources Limited has announced plans to issue up to 150 million ordinary fully paid securities, set to be finalized by December 31, 2024. This move is part of a new placement aimed at bolstering the company’s market presence on the Australian Securities Exchange. Investors interested in Helix Resources should watch for potential impacts on share value and market dynamics.

