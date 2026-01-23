Helix Acquisition Corp. III Prices Upsized $150 Mln IPO

Markets
(RTTNews) - Helix Acquisition Corp. III (HLXC), on Friday, said it priced its upsized initial public offering of 15 million Class A ordinary shares at $10 per share, raising $150 million.

The offering is expected to close on January 26.

The shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Market under the ticker symbol "HLXC" on Friday.

The underwriters have been granted a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 2.25 million Class A ordinary shares to cover over-allotments.

The company is a special purpose acquisition company focused on pursuing a business combination in the healthcare or healthcare-related industries.

The company is sponsored by Helix Holdings III LLC, an affiliate of Cormorant Asset Management.

