The Helium Shortage Exposed the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Supercycle's Weakest Link. Could a Ceasefire Fix It?

Key Points

Even if tensions in the Strait of Hormuz cool, the market just learned how fragile the AI supply chain really is.

Physical damage, limited alternative supply, and years-long infrastructure build times mean helium pricing power could persist far longer than the geopolitical headlines.

10 stocks we like better than Nvidia ›

On Feb. 28, Iranian drone strikes hit Qatar's Ras Laffan Industrial City, the single largest helium production facility on earth, responsible for roughly one-third of the world's supply. QatarEnergy declared force majeure within days.

The Strait of Hormuz, the only maritime export route for Qatari helium, became a contested waterway where commercial vessels faced seizure, naval vessels exchanged fire, and traders scrambled to reprice a gas they had never needed to think about before.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

The helium shock didn't make headlines the way oil shocks do. But inside the fabs where the world's most advanced artificial intelligence (AI) chips are made, the reaction was immediate. Spot prices doubled within weeks. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (NYSE: TSM), which consumes roughly 500,000 cubic feet of helium per year via its leading-edge nodes, began monitoring its inventory. Samsung and SK Hynix in South Korea, which sourced roughly 64% of its helium from Qatar in 2025, entered a six-month inventory window that should close sometime in June or July. Airgas, one of the largest U.S. industrial gas distributors, declared force majeure on helium shipments in April.

Why helium cannot be replaced

Helium does four things in chip manufacturing that no other substance can replicate at scale: it cools EUV lithography machines (with six times the thermal conductivity of nitrogen), detects microscopic leaks in vacuum chambers, purges reactive gases during deposition, and creates the inert environment inside cleanrooms where silicon wafers are exposed to extreme ultraviolet light. The 3nm and 5nm nodes that produce Nvidia's (NASDAQ: NVDA) Blackwell and Rubin GPUs require more helium per wafer than older processes -- not less. Building new helium extraction and liquefaction infrastructure takes two to three years minimum.

Where the ceasefire talks stand today

As of this past weekend, a tenuous ceasefire brokered in April continues to hold -- barely. Iran has fired on commercial vessels nine times since the ceasefire began, seized two, and attacked U.S. forces more than 10 times. On May 7, the U.S. and Iran exchanged naval fire in the strait, with both sides accusing the other of violations and President Trump asserting the ceasefire remains in effect. Iran has since responded via Pakistani intermediaries to a 14-point U.S. proposal, with the response focused on a cessation of hostilities and easing shipping restrictions while leaving nuclear enrichment issues unresolved. President Trump called the proposal "unacceptable."

Even if a formal agreement arrives this week, the helium problem does not evaporate with the signing. Qatari production infrastructure sustained physical damage, and Moody's Ratings has warned that helium output would not resume immediately even in a de-escalation scenario.

Two names sit at the center of this crisis, and they are not the chip companies.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE: APD) reported Q1 2026 results on April 30 that beat consensus EPS estimates, raised its full-year adjusted EPS guidance to $13.00–$13.25, and cited helium price strength as a direct tailwind -- noting that it has activated domestic U.S. storage and boosted liquefaction capacity to protect customers.

Linde PLC (NASDAQ: LIN) completes the oligopoly. These two companies control the majority of global industrial helium supply and distribution, meaning in a shortage, they hold pricing power that demand-inelastic semiconductor customers cannot negotiate away. Every quarter, the Strait remains contested, and the pricing tailwind compounds.

For investors in the AI supercycle, the lesson is not to exit Nvidia or TSMC. It is to recognize that the supply chain for a multi-trillion-dollar technology build-out runs through a colorless, odorless gas that few analysts modeled and fewer politicians understood, and that the companies that store, liquefy, and distribute that gas are now among the most consequential infrastructure plays in the market.

A ceasefire could ease the pressure. It cannot undo what the crisis revealed.

Should you buy stock in Nvidia right now?

Before you buy stock in Nvidia, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Nvidia wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $471,827!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,319,291!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 986% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 207% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 11, 2026.

Micah Zimmerman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nvidia and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. The Motley Fool recommends Linde. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.