HELIOS TECHNOLOGIES, INC. Announces Advance In Q4 Profit

(RTTNews) - HELIOS TECHNOLOGIES, INC. (HLIO) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $19.5 million, or $0.58 per share. This compares with $4.8 million, or $0.14 per share, last year.

Excluding items, HELIOS TECHNOLOGIES, INC. reported adjusted earnings of $26.9 million or $0.81 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 17.4% to $210.7 million from $179.5 million last year.

HELIOS TECHNOLOGIES, INC. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $19.5 Mln. vs. $4.8 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.58 vs. $0.14 last year. -Revenue: $210.7 Mln vs. $179.5 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 0.65 To $ 0.70 Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 218 M To $ 223 M

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.