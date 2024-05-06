Helios Technologies (HLIO) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of Helios Technologies Inc (Symbol: HLIO) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $48.16, changing hands as high as $49.10 per share. Helios Technologies Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HLIO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HLIO's low point in its 52 week range is $37.50 per share, with $67.31 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $48.73.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.