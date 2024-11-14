News & Insights

Helios Energy Ltd Appoints New Managing Director

Helios Energy Ltd (AU:HE8) has released an update.

Helios Energy Ltd has appointed Philipp Kin as its new Managing Director. With over 15 years of experience in the energy and mining sectors, Kin aims to enhance shareholder value by focusing on technical advancements and strategic land acquisition in Texas. This move comes as Helios seeks to capitalize on its promising oil and gas project in the region.

