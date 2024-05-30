HeiQ Plc Announces New Auditor Appointment

HeiQ PLC (GB:HEIQ) has released an update.

HeiQ Plc, a leader in materials innovation and hygiene technology, has appointed RPG Crouch Chapman LLP as its new auditor, effective immediately. The company, known for partnering with over 1000 entities in 60 countries, has a strong focus on creating high-value products with exceptional features through sustainable and disruptive technologies. HeiQ’s diversified business model and history of innovation have made it a partner of choice for major brands across various industries.

