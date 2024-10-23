Heineken Holding NV Reports Solid Q3 Growth

Heineken Holding NV (GB:0NBD) has released an update.

Heineken Holding NV reported a 3.3% organic growth in net revenue for the third quarter of 2024, with beer volume increasing by 0.7%. Despite currency translation impacts, the company remains optimistic about achieving its full-year operating profit growth targets of 4% to 8%. Heineken’s premium beer segment saw significant growth, driven by strong performance in Brazil, South Africa, and India.

