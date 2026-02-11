Markets

HEINEKEN FY25 Profit Rises

February 11, 2026 — 01:43 am EST

(RTTNews) - HEINEKEN (HNK1.F, HEIA.AS) reported fiscal 2025 net profit of 1.9 billion euros, an increase of 92.7% from last year, as last year was impacted by the impairment of the investment in China Resources Beer. EPS was 3.38 euros, up 94.3%. Operating profit was 3.4 billion euros, a decline of 3.2%. Net revenue was 28.8 billion euros, a decline of 3.6%.

On BEIA basis, net profit was 2.7 billion euros, an increase of 4.9%. EPS was 4.78 euros, up 3.6%. On BEIA basis, net revenue was 28.9 billion euros, up 1.6%. Total volume declined 1.2%, with consolidated volume down 2.1%, and licensed volume up 17.8%.

The company expects fiscal 2026 operating profit to grow in the range of 2% to 6%.

At last close, HEINEKEN was trading at 73.86 euros.

