Heidrick & Struggles International Inc. Q1 Profit Drops, Inline With Estimates

Heidrick & Struggles International Inc. (HSII) revealed earnings for first quarter that decreased from last year in line with the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $13.31 million, or $0.62 per share. This compares with $14.03 million, or $0.67 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Heidrick & Struggles International Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $14.2 million or $0.67 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.67 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 6.8% to $287.442 million from $269.098 million last year.

Heidrick & Struggles International Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $13.31 Mln. vs. $14.03 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.62 vs. $0.67 last year. -Revenue: $287.442 Mln vs. $269.098 Mln last year.

