Heidelberg Wallboxes To Integrate SAP E-Mobility Solution To Offer Intelligent Charging Solutions

(RTTNews) - Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG (HBGRF.PK) has concluded a strategic collaboration with SAP SE with the aim of combining Heidelberg Wallbox with the SAP E-Mobility solution. Heidelberger noted that SAP offers the right software solution for a wide range of charging scenarios and provides it as a cloud offering. In the future, the SAP E-Mobility software will be used to automatically manage the wall charging stations and the business processes related to billing, invoicing, and payment, Heidelberger noted.

The SAP E-Mobility software solution offers users and operators of charging points standardized and scalable cloud-based services that ensure end-to-end integration into billing processes.

Heidelberg said its initial focus is on pilot projects that are particularly suitable for the management of electric company car fleets and for the energy management of residential complexes. Heidelberg plans to gradually expand its product range of wall charging stations to include smart wallboxes.

