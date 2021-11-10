Markets

Heidelberg Turns To Profit In Q2 - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG (HBGRF.PK) posted improving operating result in the second quarter. Incoming orders were up around 14 percent, while sales rose significantly for the quarter. At the end of the half-year, the Group has completely eliminated the net financial debt and improved free cash flow to 74 million euros.

Second quarter net result after taxes was profit of 27 million euros compared to a loss of 13 million euros, last year. Profit per share was 0.09 euros compared to a loss of 0.05 euros. EBITDA increased to 60 million euros from 27 million euros.

Second quarter Group sales were 542 million euros compared to 475 million euros, prior year. Incoming orders increased to 593 million euros from 518 million euros.

For the year as a whole, the company's outlook remains unchanged. It is still projecting sales to reach at least 2 billion euros.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular