Heico to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?

Heico Corp. HEI is scheduled to release first-quarter fiscal 2026 earnings on Feb. 25, 2026, after market close. The company delivered an earnings surprise of 10.83% in the last reported quarter.



Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to be reflected in the upcoming quarterly results.

Factors Likely to Affect HEI’s Q1 Results

Higher sales volume from all product lines, especially impressive sales from aftermarket parts and distribution, is likely to have boosted the Flight Support Group unit’s top line in the fiscal first quarter.



Higher sales volumes from space, electronics and aerospace products are likely to have boosted the Electronic Technologies unit’s revenue performance.

Heico Corporation Price and EPS Surprise

Heico Corporation price-eps-surprise | Heico Corporation Quote

Q1 Estimates for HEI Stock

Sales growth anticipated across both of its major segments is likely to have boosted the company’s overall fiscal first-quarter revenue performance.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for HEI’s first-quarter sales is pegged at $1.15 billion, which indicates an increase of 11.6% from the prior-year figure.



The consensus estimate for HEI’s fiscal first-quarter earnings is pegged at $1.26 per share, which indicates year-over-year growth of 5%.

What the Zacks Model Unveils for HEI

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for HEI this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is not the case here, as you will see below.



Earnings ESP: Heico has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: HEI currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

A Stock Worth a Look

Draganfly DPRO is set to report fourth-quarter 2025 earnings soon. It has an Earnings ESP of +4.00% and a Zacks Rank of 2 at present.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Draganfly’s loss is pegged at 13 cents per share, indicating year-over-year improvement. The consensus estimate for its sales is pegged at $1.7 million, indicating year-over-year growth of 46.5%.

Recent Defense Releases

The Boeing Company BA incurred an adjusted loss of $1.91 per share in the fourth quarter of 2025, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 40 cents. However, the bottom line improved from the year-ago quarter’s reported loss of $5.90 per share.



Revenues amounted to $23.95 billion, which outpaced the consensus estimate of $21.73 billion by 8%. The top line also surged 57.1% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure of $15.24 billion.



RTX Corporation’s RTX fourth-quarter 2025 adjusted EPS of $1.55 beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.46 by 5.9%. The bottom line also improved 0.6% from the year-ago quarter’s level of $1.54.



RTX’s fourth-quarter sales totaled $24.24 billion, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $22.74 billion by 6.6%. The top line also surged a solid 12.1% from $21.62 billion recorded for the fourth quarter of 2024.

