HEICO Q4 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Sales Increase Y/Y

HEICO Corporation HEI reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2025 earnings per share (EPS) of $1.33, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.20 by 10.8%. The bottom line also improved 34.3% from the prior-year quarter’s 99 cents.



The year-over-year increase in the bottom line can be attributed to robust sales growth and higher operating income, as well as lower interest expenses from the prior-year quarter.



For fiscal 2025, the company reported adjusted earnings of $4.90 per share, which indicates growth of 33.5% from $3.67 at the end of fiscal 2024.

HEI’s Total Sales

The company’s net sales increased 19.3% year over year to $1.21 billion. The figure also beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.15 billion by 5%.



The year-over-year upside was driven by solid sales growth delivered by both its segments.



For fiscal 2025, HEICO reported net sales of $4.49 billion, which indicates growth of 16.3% from $3.86 billion at the end of fiscal 2024.

Heico Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Heico Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Heico Corporation Quote

HEICO’s Operational Update

HEICO’s cost of sales jumped 16.7% year over year to $723.6 million.



The company’s selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses rose 18% to $206.8 million.



Interest expenses declined 7.2% to $32.9 million from $35.4 million in the prior-year quarter.

HEI’s Segmental Performance in Q4

Flight Support Group: Net sales from this segment rose 20.6% year over year to $834.4 million. This rise was driven by strong organic growth of 16% and the impact of fiscal 2025 and 2024 acquisitions.



The segment’s operating income climbed 30.1% year over year to $201 million. This increase was backed by solid net sales growth, an improved gross profit margin and SG&A expense efficiencies realized from the net sales growth.



Electronic Technologies Group: The segment’s net sales jumped 14.4% to $384.8 million. This rise was driven by strong organic growth of 7% and the impact of its fiscal 2025 and 2024 acquisitions.



The segment’s operating income increased 9.5% year over year to $89.6 million. This rise was driven by net sales growth and an improved gross profit margin.

HEI’s Financial Details

As of Oct. 31, 2025, HEI’s cash and cash equivalents totaled $217.8 million compared with $162.1 million as of Oct. 31, 2024.



Cash flow from operating activities was $934.3 million during fiscal 2025, reflecting a 39% rise from the prior-year period’s level.



HEICO reported a long-term debt (net of current maturities) of $2.16 billion as of Oct. 31, 2025, down from $2.23 billion as of Oct. 31, 2024.

HEICO’s Zacks Rank

HEICO currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Recent Defense Releases

Teledyne Technologies Inc. TDY reported third-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings of $5.57 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.50 by 1.3%. The bottom line also improved 7.8% from $5.10 recorded in the year-ago quarter.



Total sales were $1.54 billion, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.52 billion by 1%. The top line also rose 6.7% from $1.44 billion reported in the year-ago quarter.



Lockheed Martin Corporation LMT reported third-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings of $6.95 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.33 by 9.8%. The bottom line increased 2.2% from the year-ago quarter's reported figure of $6.80.



Net sales were $18.61 billion, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $18.56 billion by 0.3%. The top line also inched up 8.8% from $17.10 billion reported in the year-ago quarter.



Textron Inc. TXT reported third-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings of $1.55 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.47 by 5.4%. The bottom line also rose 10.7% from $1.40 in the year-ago quarter.



The company reported total revenues of $3.6 billion, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.71 billion by 2.8%. However, revenues increased 4.9% from the year-ago quarter’s level of $3.43 billion.

Zacks' Research Chief Picks Stock Most Likely to "At Least Double"

Our experts have revealed their Top 5 recommendations with money-doubling potential – and Director of Research Sheraz Mian believes one is superior to the others. Of course, all our picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier recommendations like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Textron Inc. (TXT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (TDY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Heico Corporation (HEI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.