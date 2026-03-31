Hedging & Nuclear PPAs Create Visibility for Vistra's Future Earnings

Vistra Corp. VST is leaning harder into contracting and risk management to make earnings more predictable across volatile power markets. The company’s integrated model links retail load, generation and hedging, which can dampen commodity swings when markets move quickly.



That approach is showing up in tighter forward hedges, longer-dated nuclear power purchase agreements (PPAs) and a dispatchable gas platform positioned for rising load, including data centers.



Other companies Constellation Energy CEG having large nuclear power generation capabilities are also signing large contracts with tech giants. Constellation Energy executed a 20-year PPA with Microsoft Corporation MSFT that will support the restart of Three Mile Island Unit 1, renamed as the Crane Clean Energy Center. Under the agreement, Microsoft will purchase the output generated from the renewed plant, which is expected to be online in 2028.



Another utility Pinnacle West Capital Corp. PNW is efficiently providing services to its customers in Arizona. Pinnacle West Capital currently has over 4,000 MW in committed data center customers.



VST Contracting Raises Near-Term Earnings Visibility



Vistra has been increasing reliability by locking in hedges across much of its forward generation. By the fourth quarter of 2025, nearly all of 2026 production, most of 2027, and a large part of 2028 were hedged. This matters because a higher hedge stack reduces sensitivity to near-term power and gas price volatility, improving the company’s ability to plan cash generation and capital allocation.



Management also frames the business around a stable earnings core. About half of total Adjusted EBITDA is expected to come from very stable sources, combining signed wholesale agreements with retail operations. Nuclear production tax credits add another layer of support, strengthening the durability of that stable base. The result is higher confidence in the company’s 2026 Adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow targets and its plan to generate more than $10 billion in cumulative cash by the end of 2027.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for VST’s 2026 and 2027 earnings per share reflects a year-over-year growth of 65.59% and 26.07%, respectively.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Vistra Nuclear PPAs Extend Duration and Support Cash Flow

The company’s nuclear contracting strategy is extending duration while improving counterpart quality. By the fourth quarter of 2025, Vistra had nearly 3.8 gigawatts of 20-year PPAs, and management highlighted investment-grade buyers as a key stabilizing feature. Longer-term contracted volumes can smooth out cyclicality and support funding for longer-lived nuclear operations.

Zacks Rank

Vistra currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here







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Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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Vistra Corp. (VST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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