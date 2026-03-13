Hedge Iran War Turmoil With These ETF Strategies

The basic pattern of traditional hedging strategies are falling apart as the escalating Iran war reshapes global markets. Government bonds — typically a safe haven during market stress — are now moving in tandem with equities as oil market volatility intensifies.

State Street SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY has lost 1.1% over the past week while iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF TLT has retreated about 1.5% during the same timeframe. As a result, asset managers are searching for alternative ways to hedge risk.

ETF Strategies in Focus

Stagflation Fears Reshape Market Strategy

At the center of the shift is growing concern about a stagflationary shock. A sustained rise in oil prices could stoke inflation while simultaneously slowing global economic growth. In such a scenario, central banks may have limited room to cut interest rates aggressively during a downturn.

Short-Term Bonds Yield Better Current Income Than Dividends

Income investors can simply collect better gains through bonds. Bond yields are fixed. If an investor holds a bond ETF until maturity, he/she can avoid uncertainty and enjoy solid current income. iShares 0-1 Year Treasury Bond ETF SHV charges 15 bps in fees and yields 3.98% annually.

SHV ETF has gained 0.03% over the past week (as of Mar. 12, 2026). On the other hand, Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF (VYM) has lost 1.2% over the past week and yields 2.33% annually.

Emerging Safe Havens

Investors are also exploring new pockets of safety. According to strategists at Bloomberg Intelligence, themes such as nuclear energy and the digital economy are gaining traction in Asia, as quoted on a Yahoo Finance article. First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF CRPT and VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF (NLR) ETF are good choices in this regard. NLR is up 2.5% over the past week while CRPT has added 0.9% over the past week.

Dollar Regains Safe-Haven Status

Another notable shift is the resurgence of the U.S. dollar as a safe haven. Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund UUP has added 0.4% over the past week (as of Mar. 12, 2026) and has advanced 3.2% over the past month.

While dollar weaknesshas been noticeable for quite some time now, the war has reversed those bets, per Bloomberg, as quoted on the above-mentioned Yahoo Finance article.

Senior Loan ETFs: Another Inflation-Beating Option

Senior loans are floating-rateinstruments and provide protection from rising interest rates, should there be any. In a nutshell, a relatively high-yield opportunity coupled with protection from the looming rise in interest rates should help the fund to perform better. Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) could thus be a pick for upcoming plays. It yields around 6.99% annually and charges 65 bps in fees. The fund added only 0.3% over the past week, breezing past the S&P 500.

Cash Is King

Due to the ongoing uncertainties, money-market-based exchange-traded funds (ETFs) may gain. Investors should note that such ultra-short-term bond ETFs have lower interest-rate risks. Hence, we believe cash and short-dated fixed income may play a greater role in adding stability to a portfolio.

ETFs like PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ETF MINT, Short Maturity Bond iShares ETF NEAR, and Ultrashort Term iShares ETF ICSH yield 4.49%, 4.51% and 4.47% annually, respectively.

China Draws Investor Interest

Some investors are also looking beyond traditional safe havens. Chinese equities have remained relatively resilient, partly because the country has more diversified energy supplies and is less dependent on shipments through the Strait of Hormuz, per Bloomberg, as quoted on Yahoo Finance. iShares China Large-Cap ETF (FXI) has added 1.4% over the past week.

Commodity ETFs in Focus

Prices of several physical commodities are rising amid the Iran war due to growing fears of supply disruptions in the Middle East, a key hub for global energy and raw materials. Escalating tensions threaten shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, a critical route for oil, gas and other commodities, raising concerns about tighter supply.

At the same time, traders are adding a geopolitical risk premium and hedging against likely inflation, which are positives for commodity investing. Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking ETF DBC is probably on investors’ radar now.

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iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT): ETF Research Reports

State Street SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY): ETF Research Reports

Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish ETF (UUP): ETF Research Reports

Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking ETF (DBC): ETF Research Reports

iShares 0-1 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHV): ETF Research Reports

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ETF (MINT): ETF Research Reports

iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF (NEAR): ETF Research Reports

First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF (CRPT): ETF Research Reports

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.