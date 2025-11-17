Hecla Mining (HL) Price Target Increased by 27.68% to 14.69

The average one-year price target for Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) has been revised to $14.69 / share. This is an increase of 27.68% from the prior estimate of $11.50 dated November 7, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $10.10 to a high of $17.32 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 0.60% from the latest reported closing price of $14.60 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 732 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hecla Mining. This is an increase of 73 owner(s) or 11.08% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HL is 0.15%, an increase of 7.60%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 15.38% to 638,464K shares. The put/call ratio of HL is 0.41, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Van Eck Associates holds 49,881K shares representing 7.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 37,684K shares , representing an increase of 24.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HL by 94.47% over the last quarter.

Toroso Investments holds 28,082K shares representing 4.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,118K shares , representing an increase of 28.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HL by 24.53% over the last quarter.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS holds 23,525K shares representing 3.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,052K shares , representing an increase of 27.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HL by 1.72% over the last quarter.

Amplify ETF Trust - Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF holds 20,118K shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,544K shares , representing an increase of 12.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HL by 3.75% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 19,413K shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,107K shares , representing an increase of 1.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HL by 2.34% over the last quarter.

