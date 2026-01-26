Markets
Hecla Mining Full-Year Silver Production Rises 5%

January 26, 2026 — 07:35 am EST

(RTTNews) - Hecla Mining Company (HL) on Monday announced preliminary metals production for 2025 and provided guidance for 2026.

In 2025, silver production reached 17 million ounces, up more than 5% from 2024 and at the top end of guidance. Gold production totaled 150,509 ounces, exceeding both the prior year's 141,923 ounces and the top end of guidance. Lead and zinc output rose to 56,130 tons and 68,558 tons, respectively.

For 2026, Hecla expects consolidated silver production of 15.1-16.5 million ounces and gold production of 134-146 thousand ounces.

Rob Krcmarov, President and CEO, said, "We're now accelerating investments in our future—nearly doubling our investment in exploration and pre-development to a record $55 million—while maintaining financial discipline that positions us to generate substantial free cash flow."

Hecla Mining shares were up more than 6% in pre-market trading after closing at $31.81 on Friday, up 1.66%.

