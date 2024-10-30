Heavy Minerals Ltd Plans New Securities Issuance

Heavy Minerals Ltd (AU:HVY) has released an update.

Heavy Minerals Ltd has announced a proposed issuance of up to 50,000 unquoted options at $0.25 each, with an expiration date set for July 2026. This move is part of a strategic effort to raise funds through a securities placement, potentially affecting its stock performance. Investors and market watchers may find this development noteworthy as it could influence the company’s financial dynamics.

