Heavy Minerals Ltd Announces Key AGM Details

October 30, 2024 — 03:37 am EDT

Heavy Minerals Ltd (AU:HVY) has released an update.

Heavy Minerals Ltd is set to hold its Annual General Meeting on November 29, 2024, in Perth, where shareholders will discuss key resolutions, including the adoption of the Remuneration Report, the re-election of Director Adam Schofield, and the approval of a 10% Placement Facility. This meeting presents an opportunity for investors to get insights into the company’s strategic directions and governance. Shareholders are encouraged to participate actively or submit proxy votes.

